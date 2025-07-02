Inspired by the indomitable spirit of warriors, the Rajasthan Royals 2024 jersey is a homage to the legacy and the essence of Rajasthan. At the forefront of the design is a shield, one that is intricately woven with the finer elements that narrate the tales of this regal state. It represents the fighting spirit and the never-say-die attitude of our Royals on the cricket field. Among these elements, the bandhani pattern stands out in the form of block prints, resonating with the traditional attire of Rajasthani women. With its vibrant dots and colours, the pattern symbolises the joy and festivity that Rajasthan is known for. The jersey is also adorned with visual elements that echo the grandeur of Rajasthan's historical architecture. These designs, reminiscent of the jali work seen in palaces and forts, add a layer of depth and complexity to the jersey, much like the stories etched in the walls of these ancient structures.