The Punjab Kings fan jersey takes inspiration from the crest of the team’s shield emblem, translating its distinct top portion into a bold, dynamic pattern. The interplay of dark and light red hues creates a striking claw-scar-like tessellation, symbolizing the fierce and relentless spirit of the team. Designed for passionate supporters, this jersey blends heritage with a modern aesthetic, making it the perfect piece to represent PBKS both on and off the field.