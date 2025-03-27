Crafted for the true fan, this round-neck t-shirt is designed to keep you cool and energized—whether you're in the stands or on the move.

Front Panel: Features an eye-catching sublimation print on high-performance Actiwick embossed fabric (130 GSM) . Built for breathability and effective sweat-wicking, it ensures all-day comfort.

Back & Sleeves: Constructed from solid Bold Brick fabric , providing a clean, structured appearance with a durable finish.

Design: Classic round-neck style for a timeless fit, complemented by contrasting textures that blend functionality with fan pride.