Crafted from embossed Actiwick microfiber for superior moisture management, this Punjab jersey is built for high-performance play. The perforated jacquard back enhances breathability, while elastane underarm panels provide maximum mobility and flexibility. A premium texturized PBKS emblem adds a bold statement, complemented by tri-color piping for a striking finish. The gold foil line on the front and back enhances the jersey’s premium aesthetic, ensuring ultimate comfort, durability, and style on match day.