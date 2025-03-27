Designed for the true fan, this round-neck t-shirt is crafted to keep you cool and energized whether you're in the stands or on the move. Front Panel: Eye-catching sublimation print on high-performance Actiwick embossed fabric (130 GSM) ensures breathability and sweat-wicking for all-day comfort.Back & Sleeves: Made from solid Bold Brick fabric, offering a clean, structured look with a durable feel.Design: Classic round neck for a timeless fit, with contrasting textures that combine function and fandom.