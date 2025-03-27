Elevate your match-day experience with the official Punjab Kings jersey, designed for ultimate comfort and style.

Fabric: Made from lightweight embossed fabric featuring Actiwick technology to keep you cool, dry, and comfortable all day long.

Design Highlights: The sleek Mandarin collar with elegant golden piping adds a refined touch.

Authentic Detailing: Features a sublimated PBKS logo, vibrant tri-color design, and bold golden stripes—faithfully replicating the official team jersey.

Cheer for your team in style with a jersey that blends performance with pride.