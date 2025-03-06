Show your spirit for your beloved cricket squad with the PUMA x RCB 2025 Men's Replica Jersey. Be the embodiment of your team's legacy by wearing RCB's celebrated emblem. This regular fit, v-neckline, and short-sleeved t-shirt provide a chic yet comfortable appeal. Whether you're witnessing the match live or shouting at your TV at home, stand alongside the warriors with unwavering enthusiasm. Regardless of triumph or loss, you'll be engaged for every run, every ball, and every wicket.