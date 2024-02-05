Gear up for game day with the PUMA x DC 2025 Men's Replica Jersey. Featuring a bold logo graphic and striking colorblocking, this jersey is designed to turn heads. The raglan sleeves offer maximum mobility, so you can move freely while you take on any challenge-whether you're hitting, bowling, or fielding. With the legendary Delhi Capitals crest proudly displayed, you'll wear your team pride with confidence. This jersey is built to keep you comfortable and ready to perform at your best, no matter the action on the field!