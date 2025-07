PRODUCT STORY

PUMA Football reaches its pinnacle with the FINAL collection, a line dedicated to crafting football apparel for the highest level of performance. And this jersey is no exception. It has been constructed using light, breathable fabrics, which have then been combined with our signature form-fitting cuts. The result: A jersey that commands perfection on the pitch.

FEATURES & BENEFITS

dryCELL: Performance technology designed to wick moisture from the body and keep you free of sweat during exercise

Recycled content: Made with at least 20% recycled materials as a step toward a better future

DETAILS