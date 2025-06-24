PRODUCT STORY: Step onto the field in the Mumbai City FC Away Replica Men's Slim Fit Football Jersey, designed for die-hard Mumbai City FC fans. Crafted with PUMA's dryCELL technology, it keeps you cool under pressure. The jersey features subtle colorblocking that adds a modern twist to the classic design, while the iconic Mumbai City Football Club crest proudly highlights your allegiance. Features & Benefits dryCELL: PUMA’s moisture-controlling technology with sweat-wicking properties that keeps you dry and comfortable DetailsOfficial team badge at chest V-neck Slim fit Short sleeves PUMA Cat logo at right