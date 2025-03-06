A moisture-managing Man Utd jersey made with recycled materials.

Ready for any challenge on the football field. This adidas Manchester United training jersey will keep you comfortable during intensive drills thanks to its smooth interlock fabric and moisture-managing AEROREADY. Mesh inserts provide targeted ventilation, so you can push yourself to your limits.This product is made with 100% recycled materials. By reusing materials that have already been created, we help to reduce waste and our reliance on finite resources and reduce the footprint of the products we make.

Details