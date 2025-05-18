A Man Utd fan jersey that demands attention, made with recycled materials.

Manchester United at Old Trafford. Home fans adore them and even rivals can't ignore them. In 24/25, the club's timeless home jerseys shout even louder with bright red inserts on the sides and a subtle gradient design on the front and back. Made for supporters, this juniors' adidas football shirt includes moisture-managing AEROREADY and an embroidered badge.This product is made with 100% recycled materials. By reusing materials that have already been created, we help to reduce waste and our reliance on finite resources and reduce the footprint of the products we make.

Details