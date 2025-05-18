A fashion-forward Man Utd jersey designed for comfort and made with recycled materials.

With a bold design that nods to football culture, this juniors' adidas Manchester United jersey looks equally at home on and off the pitch. Silver details pop against an indigo base that also includes a subtle, repeating "M" monogram. The light blue graphic on that stylish polo collar pays tribute to the river on which Old Trafford sits. Moisture-managing AEROREADY keeps fans comfortable on away days.This product is made with 100% recycled materials. By reusing materials that have already been created, we help to reduce waste and our reliance on finite resources and reduce the footprint of the products we make.

Details