Because at City, we do it our way. For the first time in club history, the home kit features the sash – the diagonal stripe design made iconic on away days. Paired with the unmistakable Sky Blue and reimagined for the next generation, it’s a connection to our past, a nod to our future, and a reminder that we do things differently here, on and off the pitch.

COMFORT: dryCELL sweat-wicking technology designed to keep you dry and comfortable__

As part of the RE:FIBRE program, this garment is made of at least 95% recycled material from textile waste and other used materials

