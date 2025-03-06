Product Story: The 2023/24 Man City Away Kit Celebrates The Industrious Beating Heart Of Manchester And The People Who Make It Happen, The City’S Grafters And Crafters. With An All-Over Print Drawn From An Archival Weave Pattern And Colours That Honour The City’S Creative Heritage, This Jersey Is Made Of 100% Recycled Polyester (Excluding Trims And Decorations) – And 100% Manchester.​ Features & Benefits: Drycell: Performance Technology Designed To Wick Moisture From The Body And Keep You Free Of Sweat During Exercise.Recycled Content: Made With 100% Recycled Material Excluding Trims & Decorations As A Step Toward A Better Future. Details: Regular Fit.Collar.Short Sleeves.Official Team Crest On Chest.Double Face Jacquard Knit Fabric.