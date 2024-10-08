Product Story: Welcome To Ashton New Road, Where We Put The City In Manchester. With The 2023/24 Home Kit, We Celebrate The Etihad Stadium And All Those Who Call It Home. The Graphics Are Drawn From The Iconic Features Of The Stadium And Inspired By The Jersey Worn During The Inaugural Season At The New Ground, With Accents And Details That Mark The 20Th Anniversary Of City At The Etihad. Features &Amp; Benefitsdrycell: Performance Technology Designed To Wick Moisture From The Body And Keep You Free Of Sweat During Exercise.Recycled Content: Made With 100% Recycled Material Excluding Trims &Amp; Decorations As A Step Toward A Better Future.Detailsregular Fit.V-Neck.Official Team Crest On Chest.