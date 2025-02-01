Forged in bold hues of bright purple and gold, the new Kolkata Knight Riders jersey stands as a powerful tribute to the team’s glorious journey and unbreakable spirit. The design is inspired by three-pointed stars—each representing KKR’s triumphant IPL victories in 2012, 2014, and 2024.

A seamless pattern of these stars flows across the body of the jersey, symbolizing the team’s relentless pursuit of excellence. On the shoulders, three prominent stars rise with pride, honoring each title-winning year. The side panels showcase three large golden stars surrounded by smaller ones—reflecting an expanding legacy and the unwavering belief in success.

More than just a jersey, this is a statement piece. A tribute to the past. A celebration of the present. A vision of future triumphs.

Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo!