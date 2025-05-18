BACK ITALY IN THIS FAN JERSEY, MADE WITH RECYCLED MATERIALS. Show your colours during their biggest games. A simplified version of their match shirt, this adidas Italy home fan jersey was created for casual support. Standing out from the team's famous blue, a heat-applied badge finishes the look in football style. This product is made with 100% recycled materials. By reusing materials that have already been created, we help to reduce waste and our reliance on finite resources and reduce the footprint of the products we make.