SHOUT OUT LOUD FOR INDIA IN THIS A MOISTURE-WICKING CRICKET JERSEY MADE WITH RECYCLED MATERIALS. Men's ODI CRICKET jersey is for every Indian Cricket Fan. The ODI jersey design represents the raw power, fierce beauty and undeniable strength of the tiger. You will find it in the traditional ikat pattern that adorns the fabric and brings to life the tiger's stripes. Each stripe is imbued with an indomitable spirit, one that makes you believe "impossible is nothing." Designed in the adidas HEAT.RDY technology, this breathable fabric technology absorbs moisture, dries quickly & keeps you cool while performing.