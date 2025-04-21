PlayR x Gujarat Titans – Official IPL 2025 Adult Cricket Jersey

Elevate your cricketing spirit with the PlayR x Gujarat Titans Adult Cricket Jersey — crafted for unmatched comfort and performance.

Whether you're hitting the field for a friendly match or cheering from the stands, this versatile jersey is designed to be your go-to choice for all seasons. Made from high-quality polyester fabric, it delivers excellent breathability and long-lasting durability, keeping you cool and comfortable through every moment of the game.

Show your support for the Gujarat Titans with pride and style in this officially licensed IPL 2025 jersey.