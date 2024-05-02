When we set out to design this pattern, our main goal was to capture the youthful spirit that defines Gujarat Titan. We really wanted it to reflect the vibrant energy and relentless determination we bring to every game. That's why we incorporated the Power Lines-they represent our agility, speed, and unwavering drive that propels us forward on the field. Taking inspiration from our team logo, we thought it would be fitting to include thunderbolts in the design. These thunderbolts not only pay tribute to our emblem but also symbolize the electrifying atmosphere we create in every match. They stand for our raw power and the intensity we bring to the game, showing our ability to strike decisively when the moment calls for it. Gujarat Titan is a team fueled by passion and impact and is ready to make a big impact.