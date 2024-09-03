Every element of the jersey is thoughtfully designed to reflect the essence of FC Goa proud, resilient, and forward-looking. The laterite blocks represent the deep roots in Goan culture, while the retro lines celebrate FCG's journey and achievements over the years.This season, don the FC Goa Home jersey and carry a piece of our history with you. Whether on the field or in the stands, stand out and show your support with this iconic and timeless piece.