24/25 FC Goa Away Youth Jersey - Nature's Lifeline The FC Goa 24/25 Away Youth Kit embodies the essence of Goa’s natural beauty and ecological significance. Featuring a calming blend of sky blue and water blue, the jersey is inspired by the state’s 11 rivers, representing the lifeblood of Goan culture and livelihood. The design includes an abstract print of flora and fauna, reflecting the rich biodiversity nurtured by these waterways. Crafted for both comfort and style, this kit connects fans with the tranquil yet vital spirit of Goa, making it more than just a jersey—it's a celebration of nature and life.