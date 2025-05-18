A triple-red FC Bayern home jersey for fans, made with recycled materials.

A classic striped home shirt, with a twist. Created from three shades of red, the meandering stripes on this juniors' adidas FC Bayern jersey are formed from tiny diamonds for added club DNA. Built to keep young football fans comfortable and proud, it also features moisture-managing AEROREADY and an embroidered club badge.This product is made with 100% recycled materials. By reusing materials that have already been created, we help to reduce waste and our reliance on finite resources and reduce the footprint of the products we make.

Details