The "Chennaiyin Aattam" jersey is a tribute to Chennai's rich cultural heritage and natural beauty. The base is a dark green, symbolizing the city’s lush landscapes and enduring spirit. "Chennaiyin Aattam" is subtly integrated into the design, enhanced by a gradient of yellow and blue, reflecting the vibrant sunrises over Marina Beach and the dynamic energy of coastal life. This gradient mesh adds depth and evokes the harmony of Chennai’s traditional dance forms and artistic expressions. Wearing this jersey, players embody the essence of "Chennaiyin Aattam," celebrating the city's artistic soul and resilient spirit.