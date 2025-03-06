Chennaiyin FC Away Jersey 24/25 - Echoes of the Marina Arena The Chennaiyin FC away jersey for the 24/25 season is a tribute to the club's cherished home ground, the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, affectionately known as the Marina Arena. The jersey's base is a pristine white, symbolizing purity and unity, while a subtle collage pattern of the iconic stadium is intricately woven into the fabric. This pattern captures the essence of the arena, reflecting the energy and passion that fill its stands during every match. The sleeves feature a vibrant yellow and blue gradient, representing the colors of the club and the coastal beauty of Chennai. This gradient symbolizes the dawn of new victories and the endless spirit of the Marina Arena, making this jersey a celebration of the club's legacy and its loyal supporters. Style Code:- 656-CHENYNFC-03S