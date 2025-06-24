PRODUCT STORY: This BFC Home Replica Men's Slim Fit Football Jersey is the perfect way to show off your team spirit! Featuring classic stripes and a BFC crest badge, the football jersey also has contrast trims to give it an extra pop of style. The lightweight and moisture-wicking dryCELL fabric ensures you stay comfortable all day long, no matter what you're doing - cheering for your team, running errands, or just relaxing. Features & Benefits dryCELL: PUMA’s moisture-controlling technology with sweat-wicking properties that keeps you dry and comfortable DetailsBFC badge at chest Crew-neck Slim fit Short sleeves PUMA Cat logo at right