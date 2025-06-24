PRODUCT STORY: Sport your pride with the home replica of the Bengaluru FC. This jersey is fashioned for the true fan and features dryCELL technology to ensure that no matter where you go you’’ll also feel cool.Show your colours and support the Bengaluru FC with the official licensed kit. FEATURES dryCELL: Highly functional materials draw sweat away from your skin and help keep you dry and comfortable during exercise Mesh structured formstripe on shoulders Regular fit 100% polyester