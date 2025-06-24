PRODUCT STORY: Rep your team with pride in the BFC Away Replica Men's Slim Fit Football Jersey. Featuring PUMA's dryCELL technology, this jersey ensures you stay cool and comfortable through intense matches. The bold colorblocking design showcases your allegiance, while the iconic Bengaluru Football Club crest proudly stands out on the chest. Engineered for performance, this jersey offers a slim fit that’s perfect for showing your passion on and off the pitch.Features & Benefits dryCELL: PUMA’s moisture-controlling technology with sweat-wicking properties that keeps you dry and comfortable DetailsBFC badge at chest V-neck Slim fit Short sleeves PUMA Cat logo at right