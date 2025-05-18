A clean look for a young squad who have their sights set on the very top. Standing out over those timeless home colours, a simple embroidered cannon crest is the star of this juniors' Arsenal jersey from adidas. Moisture-managing AEROREADY and soft interlock fabric combine to keep young football fans comfortable while they enjoy the ride.This product is made with 100% recycled materials. By reusing materials that have already been created, we help to reduce waste and our reliance on finite resources and reduce the footprint of the products we make.