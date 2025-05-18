An Arsenal fan jersey in their famous home colours, made with recycled materials.

A clean look for a young squad who have their sights set on the very top. Standing out over those timeless home colours, a simple embroidered cannon crest is the star of this juniors' Arsenal jersey from adidas. Moisture-managing AEROREADY and soft interlock fabric combine to keep young football fans comfortable while they enjoy the ride.This product is made with 100% recycled materials. By reusing materials that have already been created, we help to reduce waste and our reliance on finite resources and reduce the footprint of the products we make.

Details