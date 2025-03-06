Show your support for the Punjab Kings in understated style with this black track jacket. Its clean design features PBKS lettering in a refined gold tone across the chest, while a poised lion emblem on the back symbolizes quiet strength and regal confidence. Accents of red and white on the sleeves lend a subtle sporty edge, and the ribbed collar, cuffs, and hem ensure a comfortable, tailored fit. Crafted from lightweight yet durable fabric, this jacket is perfect for everyday wear—whether you’re cheering at the stadium or hitting the streets.