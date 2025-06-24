Introducing our NBA Multi Logo Varsity Jacket in Royal Blue Ğ a vibrant celebration of basketball excellence. The jacket features a striking blue body paired with bold green sleeves, creating a dynamic and eye-catching look. The iconic team logos adorning the sleeves showcase your unwavering team loyalty, while the NBA logo on the left chest adds an extra layer of authenticity. With meticulous PVC NBA branding, this jacket is a true tribute to the spirit of the game. Step into the arena in style, embracing the rich legacy of the NBA, with this Royal Blue Varsity Jacket Ğ where team pride and basketball passion converge.