Showcase your devotion to Manchester City FC with our Navy Bomber Jacket. A standout in our collection, this sleek jacket is designed for street-ready or casual flair. The rich navy blue color sets the tone, accentuated by Manchester wordmark on the back. The iconic Manchester City FC logo on the left chest, adorned in blue and white, symbolizes your unwavering support. The jacket features meticulous blue and white detailing on the arms, emphasizing authenticity. It's the perfect outer layer for the City Fans. Elevate your style, embrace the legacy, and declare your allegiance with the Manchester City Bomber Jacket Ğ more than a jacket, a bold fan statement.