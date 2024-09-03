Dress in the essence of Manchester City pride with our Blue and White Letterman Jacket Ğ a vivid symbol of unwavering team loyalty. The sleek white sleeves add a contemporary flair to the classic varsity style, while the prominent Manchester wordmark on the front echoes your devotion. Authenticity is assured with the Manchester City FC label, ensuring you wear the legacy with pride. In the signature blue body and crisp white sleeves, this jacket stands as a sophisticated statement piece. Step into the arena of tradition and modern fandom with the Manchester City Letterman Jacket Ğ where passion meets timeless style.