Stay stylish while repping your favorite team with the KKR Black Varsity Jacket—a perfect blend of everyday wearability and premium design. Crafted from high-quality 240 GSM super poly fabric (100% polyester), this jacket offers a comfortable yet structured fit, making it an essential piece for any KKR fan. Designed with golden piping along the shoulders and front panels, this jacket exudes a refined edge, while the golden tipping on the bottom of the front pockets adds a subtle touch of elegance. The KKR acronym logo is proudly displayed on the left chest, with the gold SIX5SIX logo on the left sleeve, symbolizing both team pride and premium craftsmanship. Whether you're heading to a game or out in the city, this varsity jacket delivers the perfect mix of sporty aesthetics and everyday comfort. Own the legacy. Wear the pride. #AmiKKR #KorboLorboJeetbo