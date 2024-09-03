Elevate your fan status with the FCB Bomber Jacket in deep navy. A standout in our collection, this sleek piece effortlessly blends street-ready and casual style. The distinguished Barca wordmark on the back, outlined in white and the iconic FCB team shield on the left chest, boldly declare your team allegiance. With team color detailing on the collar, body, and arms, this jacket is a genuine tribute to football excellence. Step into the legacy, embrace style, and shout your Barca pride with this Navy Bomber Jacket Ğ more than an outer layer, a resounding proclamation of fanhood.