Introducing the Chennaiyin FC Tracksuit Upper, crafted in a bold navy base with accents in the club’s iconic colors—Royal Blue, Yellow, and White. This sleek raglan-sleeve jacket features a three-panel design, bringing a refined, global touch that mirrors Chennaiyin FC's vibrant spirit. Ideal for both training and casual wear, this tracksuit upper offers a comfortable fit and modern aesthetic, perfect for true fans who want to support their team in style.