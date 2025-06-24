Stay cozy and stylish while supporting your team with the Classic Hoodie from Sunrisers Hyderabad. This premium hoodie features a striking cream-colored body with bold orange sleeves and hood, making it the perfect combination of team colors and comfort. The three stripes on the sleeves add a sporty, dynamic touch to the classic design, while the iconic Sunrisers Hyderabad logo on the chest ensures your team pride is front and center.Crafted from 100% soft terry cotton and made with a 330GSM fabric, this hoodie provides superior warmth, durability, and comfort. Whether you're lounging at home or heading to a match, this officially licensed hoodie is perfect for every Sunrisers Hyderabad fan.