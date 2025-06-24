This Los Angeles Lakers black hoodie is made with breathable cotton with elastane for extra feel & extra comfort. Embellished with soft "James" chest branding, this hoodie is dedicated to one of the all time greatest NBA players. The product is completed with a unique embossed PVC NBA branding to the front pocket. The curved bottom adds to the relaxed look of this authentic merchandise. For: Men Fabric: Bio-Wash Cotton Polyester Fleece Fit Type: Regular Fit Washcare: For all Dark colours, please wash with similar colours for the first few cycles. DO NOT IRON ON THE PRINT. Please make the garment inside out and then Iron. Pro Tip: Washing in cold water increases the life and lustre of your garment. Pre-Shrunk: Our merchandise is pre-shrunk at the fabric stage itself reducing garment shrinkage after washing drastically! Brand: Los Angeles Lakers