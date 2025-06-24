This Chicago Bulls black hoodie is made with breathable cotton with elastane for extra comfort. Embellished with soft Bulls branding to the chest and an embossed PVC NBA branding at the front pocket. The curved bottom adds to the relaxed look of this authentic merchandise. For: Men Fabric: Bio-Wash Cotton Lycra Fleece Fit Type: Regular Fit Washcare: For all Dark colours, please wash with similar colours for the first few cycles. DO NOT IRON ON THE PRINT. Please make the garment inside out and then Iron.Pro Tip: Washing in cold water increases the life and lustre of your garment. Pre-Shrunk: Our merchandise is pre-shrunk at the fabric stage itself reducing garment shrinkage after washing drastically! Brand: Chicago Bulls