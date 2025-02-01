The CHUPPS x ICC Cricket World Cup ULTRACHARGE Men's Slider is crafted for those who appreciate the beauty of understated elegance. A perfect blend of understated elegance and exceptional performance, this co-branded masterpiece celebrates the essence of cricket with its sophisticated design. Adorned with gold embossing of the cricket trophy, it represents the pinnacle of cricketing achievement. This subtle yet powerful detail adds a touch of prestige to the slider, capturing the essence of the game without overpowering the design.