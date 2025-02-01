Designed to elevate your game, this slider combines cutting-edge technology with a sleek aesthetic. Equipped with an anti-skid rubber-based outsole, this slider delivers enhanced grip across various surfaces. Whether you're on the field or off, you can move with confidence, knowing that stability and traction are at your feet. The black embossed upper adds a touch of sophistication, while the gold embossing steals the spotlight. The iconic silhouette of the ICC trophy commands attention, symbolizing the pinnacle of cricketing greatness. The words "One Day of Greatness" further emphasize the significance of the Cricket World Cup and the monumental achievements it represents.