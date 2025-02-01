This slider is specifically designed for the Indian cricket enthusiast, reflecting unwavering dedication to the Indian team. It serves as a testimony to the passion, resilience, and unwavering support for the nation's beloved cricket heroes. The royal blue embossed upper showcases the iconic ICC trophy, symbolizing the pinnacle of cricketing achievement. Adorned with the words "ICC Men's CWC 2023 - Year of the Blue," it celebrates the upcoming Cricket World Cup and instills a sense of pride in the hearts of Indian cricket fans.