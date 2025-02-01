This Men's Slider is more than just footwear; it's a representation of your love and dedication to the sport. The grey footbed features the cutting-edge ERGO X technology, offering an anatomically contoured design with a dotted grip pattern that securely holds your foot in place.The navy blue embossed upper features a person wielding a cricket bat, surrounded by words that evoke the emotions of the game. This slider ensures authenticity and quality, making it a must-have for cricket enthusiasts worldwide.