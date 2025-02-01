Introducing the CHUPPS x ICC Cricket World Cup Men's Slider, a testament to the rich history and bright future of Indian cricket. This co-branded masterpiece combines style, comfort, and a tale of two iconic cricket stadiums. The left slider proudly displays the words "Our Time" with the year 2011, where the "0" in 2011 is replaced with a silhouette of the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It serves as a reminder of the historic victory when India clinched the World Cup on home soil, igniting a wave of joy and pride across the nation. On the right slider, the words "Our Time" are accompanied by the year 2023, symbolizing the future of Indian cricket. The "0" in 2023 is replaced with a silhouette of the magnificent Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It represents the hopes and aspirations of fans, who eagerly anticipate another victorious moment when India lifts the World Cup once again. The CHUPPS x ICC Cricket World Cup Men's Slider is a true collector's item, celebrating the past and looking toward a bright future. It encapsulates the passion, dedication, and unwavering support of Indian cricket fans.