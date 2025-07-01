Introducing GT Bold, a tribute to the bold and fearless spirit of Gujarat Titans cricket. Sitting atop the AirSoft Sole with FOAM-6 technology, each step exudes style and ease. The upper proudly showcases the GT logo, adorned with a contemporary print in both Gold and Blue options. With its striking design and impeccable craftsmanship, the GT Bold captures the essence of GT cricketing pride. Whether you choose the Gold or Blue option, the GT Bold is a statement of confidence and determination, embodying the unstoppable spirit of Gujarat Titans cricket with every stride.