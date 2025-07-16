Crafted from high-quality, soft yet durable fabric, the hat ensures all-day comfort, making it suitable for long treks, nature walks, or casual outdoor outings. The vibrant Black color not only adds a pop of bold style but also enhances visibility, making it a practical choice for adventurous travelers and outdoor enthusiasts. Its lightweight and foldable design makes it easy to pack into your backpack or pocket without losing its shape, ensuring it's always within reach when you need it. Breathable & Stretchable Fabric, Water repellent, Light Weight, Anti-Static.