Livia Peng's superb save kept Spain at bay | Top moment of the day 15

Spanish Flair! Pina's screamer sinked Swiss | Goal of the day 15
Spain 2-0 Switzerland | Quarter-final
CROSS OF CLASS! Reuteler set it up while Xhemaili sealed it | Top moment of the day 9
Clutch Queen! Ann-Katrin Berger's heroic save sealed Semi-Final spot | Top moment of the day 16
Nerves of Steel! Bronze blasted England into the final four | Top moment of the day 14
After 28 Years! Cantore and Girelli sent Italy to semis | Top moment of the day 13
VALIANT! Olivia Clark's staggering save stole the show | Top moment of the day 12
History Made! Natalia Padilla scored Poland’s first-ever EURO goal | Top moment of the day 11
Boom! Athenea Del Castillo stunned Italy out of the blue | Goal of the day 10
England 2-1 Italy | Semi-final
France 5-6 Germany on penalty shootout | Quarter-final
Spain 2-0 Switzerland | Quarter-final
Sweden 2-3 England on penalties | Quarter-final
Norway 1-2 Italy | Quarter-final
Netherlands 2-5 France | Round 3
England 6-1 Wales | Round 3
Sweden 4-1 Germany | Round 3
Poland 3-2 Denmark | Round 3
Italy 1-3 Spain | Round 3
Portugal 1-2 Belgium | Round 3
Finland 1-1 Switzerland | Round 3
Norway 4-3 Iceland | Round 3
Great Saves: Quarterfinals | UEFA Women's EURO 2025
Great Goals: Quarterfinals | UEFA Women's EURO 2025
Great Goals: Germany | UEFA Women's EURO
Top goal scorers | UEFA Women's EURO
Great Goals: Belgium | UEFA Women's EURO
Great Goals: Iceland | UEFA Women's EURO
Great Goals: Finland | UEFA Women's EURO
Great Goals: Sweden | UEFA Women's EURO
Great Goals: Netherlands | UEFA Women's EURO
Great Goals: Switzerland | UEFA Women's EURO
Great Goals: Spain | UEFA Women's EURO
Roll of Honour | UEFA Women's EURO 1997-2022
Great Goals: Norway | UEFA Women's EURO
Alexia Putellas: Spain Midfielder | UEFA Women's EURO 2025
Giulia Gwinn: Germany Captain | UEFA Women's EURO 2025
England vs Italy | Semi-final 1: Live on FanCode!
UEFA Women's EURO 2025: Live on FanCode!
All host cities | UEFA Women's EURO 2025
