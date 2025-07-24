HOME
Download the app:
IMPOSSIBLE! Bonmati defied physics with an outrageous angle | Goal of 2nd semi-final
UEFA Women's EURO 2025
Most Popular
TOP MOMENT
01:11
DENIED! Cata Coll's double save outmuscled Germany | Top moment of 2nd semi-final
HIGHLIGHTS
08:35
Germany 0-1 Spain | Semi-final
TOP MOMENT
00:57
Dramatic Finish! Kelly scored in extra-time to seal finals berth | Top moment of 1st semi-final
TOP MOMENT
00:57
CLUTCH GOAL! Agyemang’s late strike saved England | Goal of 1st semi-final
TOP MOMENT
01:54
Clutch Queen! Ann-Katrin Berger's heroic save sealed Semi-Final spot | Top moment of the day 16
TOP MOMENT
00:39
Livia Peng's superb save kept Spain at bay | Top moment of the day 15
TOP MOMENT
00:47
Spanish Flair! Pina's screamer sinked Swiss | Goal of the day 15
TOP MOMENT
01:36
History Made! Natalia Padilla scored Poland’s first-ever EURO goal | Top moment of the day 11
TOP MOMENT
01:06
Boom! Athenea Del Castillo stunned Italy out of the blue | Goal of the day 10
TOP MOMENT
00:56
GOAL GLORY! Cayman finished with finesse | Top moment of the day 10
Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
08:35
Germany 0-1 Spain | Semi-final
HIGHLIGHTS
08:54
England 2-1 Italy | Semi-final
HIGHLIGHTS
12:01
France 5-6 Germany on penalty shootout | Quarter-final
HIGHLIGHTS
07:53
Spain 2-0 Switzerland | Quarter-final
HIGHLIGHTS
11:38
Sweden 2-3 England on penalties | Quarter-final
HIGHLIGHTS
09:25
Norway 1-2 Italy | Quarter-final
HIGHLIGHTS
07:43
Netherlands 2-5 France | Round 3
HIGHLIGHTS
08:41
England 6-1 Wales | Round 3
HIGHLIGHTS
Sweden 4-1 Germany | Round 3
HIGHLIGHTS
07:33
Poland 3-2 Denmark | Round 3
HIGHLIGHTS
08:34
Italy 1-3 Spain | Round 3
HIGHLIGHTS
08:36
Portugal 1-2 Belgium | Round 3
HIGHLIGHTS
07:20
Finland 1-1 Switzerland | Round 3
Goal of the day
Top moment of the day
Specials
SPECIAL
03:21
Great Saves: Quarterfinals | UEFA Women's EURO 2025
SPECIAL
01:37
Great Goals: Quarterfinals | UEFA Women's EURO 2025
SPECIAL
02:06
Great Goals: Germany | UEFA Women's EURO
SPECIAL
04:23
Top goal scorers | UEFA Women's EURO
SPECIAL
01:11
Great Goals: Belgium | UEFA Women's EURO
SPECIAL
01:41
Great Goals: Iceland | UEFA Women's EURO
SPECIAL
01:40
Great Goals: Finland | UEFA Women's EURO
SPECIAL
03:04
Great Goals: Sweden | UEFA Women's EURO
SPECIAL
02:46
Great Goals: Netherlands | UEFA Women's EURO
SPECIAL
01:35
Great Goals: Switzerland | UEFA Women's EURO
SPECIAL
02:07
Great Goals: Spain | UEFA Women's EURO
SPECIAL
02:29
Roll of Honour | UEFA Women's EURO 1997-2022
SPECIAL
01:05
Great Goals: Norway | UEFA Women's EURO
Player Moments
Interviews
INTERVIEW
01:51
Alexia Putellas: Spain Midfielder | UEFA Women's EURO 2025
INTERVIEW
02:33
Giulia Gwinn: Germany Captain | UEFA Women's EURO 2025
Preview
PREVIEW
00:30
England vs Italy | Semi-final 1: Live on FanCode!
PREVIEW
00:33
UEFA Women's EURO 2025: Live on FanCode!
PREVIEW
02:28
All host cities | UEFA Women's EURO 2025
India's Premium Live Streaming, Live Scores & Sports Merchandise Shopping platform FanCode has grown to become one of the most loved and followed all-sports destination in the last few years. The FanCode app has been downloaded by more than 3+ crore users. It offers interactive live streaming of all major sporting events, premier cricket tournaments, women's cricket, live football, basketball, baseball, wrestling, badminton, and other major sports. It also offer real-time match highlights, match videos, cricket videos, India cricket highlights, highlights of today's match, highlights of yesterday's match, cricket data, statistics, cricket analysis, fantasy insights, cricket updates, breaking news from India cricket and world of sports. It also offers sports merchandise for all major sporting leagues and teams from across the world.