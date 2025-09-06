HOME
Real Madrid start on a high; problems for Barcelona?
LALIGA 2025-26
Player Moments
TOP MOMENT
00:42
Rocket Finish! Mbappe unleashed a banger
TOP MOMENT
01:08
BEAUTIFUL TEAM GOAL! Ferran broke the deadlock for Barca
TOP MOMENT
00:49
SENSATIONAL! Ruben Vargas netted a stunning solo goal
TOP MOMENT
00:59
Stupendous! Eder Militao lit up Bernabeu with a belter
TOP MOMENT
00:48
Free Kick Masterclass! Carlos Alvarez stunned Girona
TOP MOMENT
00:56
What a Finish! Milla scored a stunner from no angle
TOP MOMENT
00:55
THUNDERBOLT! Fermin Lopez fired Barca ahead
TOP MOMENT
01:14
Solo Brilliance! Vinicius Jr propelled Real Madrid in front
TOP MOMENT
00:28
WOWZA! Alvaro Carreras's superhuman save
TOP MOMENT
00:49
TURN & FINISH! Mbappe set the ground ablaze with a fiery strike
Preview
PREVIEW
00:20
R6: Espanyol vs Valencia | Preview | LALIGA 2025-26
PREVIEW
00:20
R6: Levante vs Real Madrid | Preview | LALIGA 2025-26
PREVIEW
00:20
R6: Celta de Vigo vs Real Betis | Preview | LALIGA 2025-26
PREVIEW
00:20
R6: Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano | Preview | LALIGA 2025-26
PREVIEW
00:20
R6: Real Sociedad vs Mallorca | Preview | LALIGA 2025-26
PREVIEW
00:20
R6: Getafe vs Deportivo Alaves | Preview | LALIGA 2025-26
PREVIEW
00:20
R6: Osasuna vs Elche | Preview | LALIGA 2025-26
PREVIEW
00:20
R6: Athletic Club vs Girona | Preview | LALIGA 2025-26
PREVIEW
00:20
R6: Real Oviedo vs Barcelona | Preview | LALIGA 2025-26
PREVIEW
00:20
R6: Sevilla vs Villarreal | Preview | LALIGA 2025-26
Interviews
INTERVIEW
01:41
Rashford: My strength is being versatile across the front line
GOALS GALORE!
SPECIAL
18:10
All goals by Robert Lewandowski | 2024-25 season
SPECIAL
12:30
All goals by Julian Alvarez | 2024-25 season
SPECIAL
10:42
All goals by Raphinha | 2024-25 season
SPECIAL
10:36
All goals by Oihan Sancet | 2024-25 season
SPECIAL
07:34
All goals by Javi Puado | 2024-25 season
SPECIAL
15:53
All goals by Ante Budimir | 2024-25 season
SPECIAL
10:49
All goals by Kike Garcia | 2024-25 season
SPECIAL
08:24
All goals by Vini Jr | 2024-25 season
SPECIAL
23:53
All goals by Kylian Mbappe | 2024-25 season
LALIGA Legends!
SPECIAL
29:52
Samuel Eto'o | LALIGA legends
SPECIAL
23:51
Diego Simeone | LALIGA legends
SPECIAL
26:41
Jesus Navas | LALIGA legends
SPECIAL
26:47
Michael Laudrup | LALIGA legends
SPECIAL
25:08
Robert Carlos | LALIGA legends
SPECIAL
30:41
Julen Guerrero | LALIGA legends
Top Goals
SPECIAL
03:07
Round 5: Top 5 Goals
SPECIAL
03:06
Round 4: Top 5 Goals
SPECIAL
02:07
Round 3: Top 5 Goals
SPECIAL
02:51
Round 2: Top 5 Goals
SPECIAL
02:40
Round 1: Top 5 Goals
Top Saves
SPECIAL
02:25
Round 5: Top 5 Saves
SPECIAL
02:25
Round 4: Top 5 Saves
SPECIAL
01:43
Round 3: Top 5 Saves
SPECIAL
02:13
Round 2: Top 5 Saves
SPECIAL
01:56
Round 1: Top 5 Saves
Most Valuable Player
SPECIAL
01:45
Round 5: Most Valuable Player
SPECIAL
01:56
Round 4: Most Valuable Player
SPECIAL
01:24
Round 3: Most Valuable Player
SPECIAL
01:20
Round 2: Most Valuable Player
SPECIAL
01:44
Round 1: Most Valuable Player
Replays
REPLAY
2:35:00
FC Barcelona vs Getafe CF | Round 5 | Full Replay
REPLAY
2:20:56
RCD Mallorca vs Atletico de Madrid | Round 5 | Full Replay
REPLAY
2:25:00
Real Madrid vs Espanyol | Round 5 | Full Replay
REPLAY
2:15:56
Barcelona vs Valencia | Round 4 | Full Replay
REPLAY
2:25:00
Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid | Round 4 | Full Replay
REPLAY
2:20:00
Atletico de Madrid vs Villarreal | Round 4 | Full Replay
REPLAY
2:25:04
Real Madrid vs Mallorca | Round 3 | Full Replay
REPLAY
2:30:00
Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona | Round 3 | Full Replay
REPLAY
2:35:00
Alavés vs Atlético de Madrid | Round 3 | Full Replay
REPLAY
3:00:00
Levante vs Barcelona | Round 2 | Full Replay
Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
13:54
FC Barcelona 3-0 Getafe CF | Round 5
HIGHLIGHTS
08:54
Elche CF 1-0 Real Oviedo | Round 5
HIGHLIGHTS
11:57
RCD Mallorca 1-1 Atletico de Madrid | Round 5
HIGHLIGHTS
11:55
Valencia CF 2-0 Athletic Club | Round 5
HIGHLIGHTS
08:08
Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Celta de Vigo | Round 5
HIGHLIGHTS
14:11
Villarreal CF 2-1 CA Osasuna | Round 5
HIGHLIGHTS
10:53
Deportivo Alaves 1-2 Sevilla FC | Round 5
HIGHLIGHTS
14:26
Real Madrid 2-0 Espanyol | Round 5
HIGHLIGHTS
11:52
Girona 0-4 Levante | Round 5
HIGHLIGHTS
17:57
Real Betis 3-1 Real Sociedad | Round 5
Hindi Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
16:31
FC Barcelona vs Getafe CF | Hindi Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
14:13
Real Madrid vs Espanyol | Hindi Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
13:08
Barcelona vs Valencia | Hindi Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
12:16
Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid | Hindi Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
07:25
Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona | Hindi Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
07:02
Real Madrid vs Mallorca | Hindi Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
08:50
Mallorca vs Barcelona | Hindi Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
07:06
Real Madrid vs Osasuna | Hindi Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
08:52
Levante vs Barcelona | Hindi Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
07:29
Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid | Hindi Highlights
Bengali Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
15:31
FC Barcelona vs Getafe CF | Bengali Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
14:05
Real Madrid vs Espanyol | Bengali Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
13:14
Barcelona vs Valencia | Bengali Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
11:21
Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid | Bengali Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
07:55
Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona | Bengali Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
08:15
Real Madrid vs Mallorca | Bengali Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
07:56
Alavés vs Atlético de Madrid | Bengali Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
08:36
Mallorca vs Barcelona | Bengali Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
07:45
Real Madrid vs Osasuna | Bengali Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
08:15
Levante vs Barcelona | Bengali Highlights
Round Highlights
SPECIAL
30:42
Matchday 5 highlights | LALIGA 2025-26
SPECIAL
30:41
Matchday 4 highlights | LALIGA 2025-26
SPECIAL
31:24
Matchday 3 highlights | LALIGA 2025-26
SPECIAL
32:07
The season starts here! Matchday 1 highlights | LALIGA 2025-26
SPECIAL
30:41
Matchday 2 highlights | LALIGA 2025-26
Chaos Corner
SPECIAL
31:55
Episode 4: FanCode x Chaos Club
SPECIAL
29:11
Episode 3: FanCode x Chaos Club
SPECIAL
40:41
Real Madrid start on a high; problems for Barcelona?
SPECIAL
35:43
FanCode & Chaos Club present Chaos Corner - the greatest football show on Earth
LALIGA 2025-26
Watch
5 mins FREE
for all matches. No payment details required.
WATCH LIVE
Today, 5:00 PM
RCD Espanyol vs Valencia CF (Match 52)
BUY PASS
Match 53
Athletic Club vs Girona FC
23 Sep
5:00 pm
Match 54
Sevilla FC vs Villarreal CF
23 Sep
7:30 pm
Match 55
Levante vs Real Madrid
23 Sep
7:30 pm
Match 56
Getafe CF vs Deportivo Alaves
24 Sep
5:00 pm
Match 57
Atletico de Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano
24 Sep
7:30 pm
Match 58
Real Sociedad vs RCD Mallorca
24 Sep
7:30 pm
Match 59
CA Osasuna vs Elche CF
25 Sep
5:30 pm
Match 60
Real Oviedo vs FC Barcelona
25 Sep
7:30 pm
Match 61
Girona FC vs RCD Espanyol
26 Sep
7:00 pm
Match 62
Getafe CF vs Levante
27 Sep
12:00 pm
Match 63
Atletico de Madrid vs Real Madrid
27 Sep
2:15 pm
Match 64
RCD Mallorca vs Deportivo alaves
27 Sep
4:30 pm
Match 65
Villarreal cf vs Athletic Club
27 Sep
7:00 pm
Match 66
Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla fc
28 Sep
12:00 pm
Match 67
Elche CF vs RC Celta
28 Sep
2:15 pm
Match 69
FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad
28 Sep
4:30 pm
Match 68
Real Betis vs CA Osasuna
28 Sep
7:00 pm
Match 70
Valencia CF vs Real Oviedo
29 Sep
7:00 pm
Match 73
CA Osasuna vs Getafe CF
03 Oct
7:00 pm
Asia Cup, 2025
09 Sep - 28 Sep, 2025
LALIGA 2025-26
15 Aug - 24 May, 2026
Australia tour of New Zealand, 2025
01 Oct - 04 Oct, 2025
Carabao Cup 2025-2026
12 Aug - 12 Apr, 2026
Roshn Saudi League 2025-2026
29 Aug - 21 May, 2026
India's Premium Live Streaming, Live Scores & Sports Merchandise Shopping platform FanCode has grown to become one of the most loved and followed all-sports destination in the last few years. The FanCode app has been downloaded by more than 3+ crore users. It offers interactive live streaming of all major sporting events, premier cricket tournaments, women's cricket, live football, basketball, baseball, wrestling, badminton, and other major sports. It also offer real-time match highlights, match videos, cricket videos, India cricket highlights, highlights of today's match, highlights of yesterday's match, cricket data, statistics, cricket analysis, fantasy insights, cricket updates, breaking news from India cricket and world of sports. It also offers sports merchandise for all major sporting leagues and teams from across the world.