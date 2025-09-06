Fancode logo
Real Madrid start on a high; problems for Barcelona?

tour logo
Rocket Finish! Mbappe unleashed a banger
BEAUTIFUL TEAM GOAL! Ferran broke the deadlock for Barca
SENSATIONAL! Ruben Vargas netted a stunning solo goal
Stupendous! Eder Militao lit up Bernabeu with a belter
Free Kick Masterclass! Carlos Alvarez stunned Girona
What a Finish! Milla scored a stunner from no angle
THUNDERBOLT! Fermin Lopez fired Barca ahead
Solo Brilliance! Vinicius Jr propelled Real Madrid in front
WOWZA! Alvaro Carreras's superhuman save
TURN & FINISH! Mbappe set the ground ablaze with a fiery strike
R6: Espanyol vs Valencia | Preview | LALIGA 2025-26
R6: Levante vs Real Madrid | Preview | LALIGA 2025-26
R6: Celta de Vigo vs Real Betis | Preview | LALIGA 2025-26
R6: Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano | Preview | LALIGA 2025-26
R6: Real Sociedad vs Mallorca | Preview | LALIGA 2025-26
R6: Getafe vs Deportivo Alaves | Preview | LALIGA 2025-26
R6: Osasuna vs Elche | Preview | LALIGA 2025-26
R6: Athletic Club vs Girona | Preview | LALIGA 2025-26
R6: Real Oviedo vs Barcelona | Preview | LALIGA 2025-26
R6: Sevilla vs Villarreal | Preview | LALIGA 2025-26
Rashford: My strength is being versatile across the front line
All goals by Robert Lewandowski | 2024-25 season
All goals by Julian Alvarez | 2024-25 season
All goals by Raphinha | 2024-25 season
All goals by Oihan Sancet | 2024-25 season
All goals by Javi Puado | 2024-25 season
All goals by Ante Budimir | 2024-25 season
All goals by Kike Garcia | 2024-25 season
All goals by Vini Jr | 2024-25 season
All goals by Kylian Mbappe | 2024-25 season
Samuel Eto'o | LALIGA legends
Diego Simeone | LALIGA legends
Jesus Navas | LALIGA legends
Michael Laudrup | LALIGA legends
Robert Carlos | LALIGA legends
Julen Guerrero | LALIGA legends
Round 5: Top 5 Goals
Round 4: Top 5 Goals
Round 3: Top 5 Goals
Round 2: Top 5 Goals
Round 1: Top 5 Goals
Round 5: Top 5 Saves
Round 4: Top 5 Saves
Round 3: Top 5 Saves
Round 2: Top 5 Saves
Round 1: Top 5 Saves
Round 5: Most Valuable Player
Round 4: Most Valuable Player
Round 3: Most Valuable Player
Round 2: Most Valuable Player
Round 1: Most Valuable Player
FC Barcelona vs Getafe CF | Round 5 | Full Replay
RCD Mallorca vs Atletico de Madrid | Round 5 | Full Replay
Real Madrid vs Espanyol | Round 5 | Full Replay
Barcelona vs Valencia | Round 4 | Full Replay
Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid | Round 4 | Full Replay
Atletico de Madrid vs Villarreal | Round 4 | Full Replay
Real Madrid vs Mallorca | Round 3 | Full Replay
Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona | Round 3 | Full Replay
Alavés vs Atlético de Madrid | Round 3 | Full Replay
Levante vs Barcelona | Round 2 | Full Replay
FC Barcelona 3-0 Getafe CF | Round 5
Elche CF 1-0 Real Oviedo | Round 5
RCD Mallorca 1-1 Atletico de Madrid | Round 5
Valencia CF 2-0 Athletic Club | Round 5
Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Celta de Vigo | Round 5
Villarreal CF 2-1 CA Osasuna | Round 5
Deportivo Alaves 1-2 Sevilla FC | Round 5
Real Madrid 2-0 Espanyol | Round 5
Girona 0-4 Levante | Round 5
Real Betis 3-1 Real Sociedad | Round 5
FC Barcelona vs Getafe CF | Hindi Highlights
Real Madrid vs Espanyol | Hindi Highlights
Barcelona vs Valencia | Hindi Highlights
Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid | Hindi Highlights
Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona | Hindi Highlights
Real Madrid vs Mallorca | Hindi Highlights
Mallorca vs Barcelona | Hindi Highlights
Real Madrid vs Osasuna | Hindi Highlights
Levante vs Barcelona | Hindi Highlights
Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid | Hindi Highlights
FC Barcelona vs Getafe CF | Bengali Highlights
Real Madrid vs Espanyol | Bengali Highlights
Barcelona vs Valencia | Bengali Highlights
Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid | Bengali Highlights
Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona | Bengali Highlights
Real Madrid vs Mallorca | Bengali Highlights
Alavés vs Atlético de Madrid | Bengali Highlights
Mallorca vs Barcelona | Bengali Highlights
Real Madrid vs Osasuna | Bengali Highlights
Levante vs Barcelona | Bengali Highlights
Matchday 5 highlights | LALIGA 2025-26
Matchday 4 highlights | LALIGA 2025-26
Matchday 3 highlights | LALIGA 2025-26
The season starts here! Matchday 1 highlights | LALIGA 2025-26
Matchday 2 highlights | LALIGA 2025-26
Episode 4: FanCode x Chaos Club
Episode 3: FanCode x Chaos Club
FanCode & Chaos Club present Chaos Corner - the greatest football show on Earth
